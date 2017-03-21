NFL is developing a player training video for celebrations

I’m not a fan of the move to give officials discretion to determine when a celebration should be penalized for being excessive. Discretion can be exercised in inconsistent ways, resulting in 15 yards of field position being surrendered in some situations and not in others despite similar conduct.
The NFL will be attempting to minimize that outcome by ensuring that the players understand what is and isn’t allowed. As noted by NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent on Twitter, the league is developing an educational training video, with the goal of giving the players “clear examples of appropriate and inappropriate celebrations.”
That’s fine, as long as the line between what is and isn’t acceptable is clear — and as long as the game officials will know the difference and properly respect it.
Given that penalties for excessive celebrations arise from conduct happening after the play, and in light of the potential importance of a 15-yard penalty to the outcome of a game, this would be an ideal situation for the NFL to provide active, real-time video assistance in calling for a flag to be thrown or instructing the referee to pick it up. It’s not replay review per se, because it would amount to the consideration of something occurring after a play has ended.
Given that the officials are destined to make mistakes when it comes to interpreting and applying a supposedly clear standard, it’s important for the NFL to ensure that calls having nothing to do with anything that happens between the snap and the whistle are at all times accurate, especially when 15 percent of the length of the field can shift based on whether a flag is thrown.
hand the ball to the ref, get back to the huddle=accetable.
anything else=not.
The unintentional comedy potential is high. Looking forward to it.
How about this…
Do whatever celebration you want. If it delays the game, get a flag for delay of game.
If it’s offensive, let the team and/or public opinion deal with it.
Or just treat it like streakers running onto the field: Turn the cameras somewhere else.
How about videos on how to tackle to reduce crippling injuries and brain damage.
Heck, how about use that money to introduce the safer helmets that already exist on the Market that the NFL won’t use.
This is so stupid. Let them celebrate but if they don’t want players doing long elaborate celebrations they should just make the play clock a couple seconds shorter from TD to XP. That pushes the already extended XP another 5 yards back
Owners pay Goodell 8 figures for these ideas
These guys get paid tons of money to play 60 minutes of football. They need every ounce of their energy to be put toward winning. Some players waste so much time and energy dancing around like fools, only run out of gas when the game is on the line. The NFL is raking in record amounts of revenue because they get it. Play football for 60 minutes with the guys, then go dancing after the game with the girls. I watch NFL football because these guys are the best football players in the world. If I want to watch the best dancers in the world, I wouldn’t be watching NFL football.
