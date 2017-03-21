Nick Folk won’t be sharing too many secrets with Roberto Aguayo

Posted by Mike Florio on March 21, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

The Buccaneers have added kicker Nick Folk as, at a minimum, competition for Roberto Aguayo. At most, Folk will be the team’s new kicker.

Folk is hoping for the “at most,” even though he understands that, until the Buccaneers pick one guy or the other, Folk and Aguayo are competing for the same dollars.

“I can hopefully get [Aguyo] going a little bit in the NFL world,” Folk said on WDAE radio, via JoeBucsFan.com. “I had a great guy to learn from in Martin [Gramatica] my rookie year. I kind of picked things off of him just sitting and watching. I mean, hopefully, I can show [Aguayo] a few things, not too many, because I have a family to feed.”

Folk apparently plans to feed that family with 16 game checks from the Buccaneers, and he plans to be making kicks for the team along the way.

“It’s going to be a good year for [the Bucs],” Folk said. “I have a feeling.”

From the perspective of an outside observer, it’s hard not to have a feeling that the Buccaneers eventually will keep Folk over Aguayo.