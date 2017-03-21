Raiders have Joe Mixon in for visit

The Raiders are reportedly interested in adding Marshawn Lynch to their backfield, although that would require either a trade with the Seahawks or Seattle releasing Lynch in order for him to play in his hometown.
While that situation plays out, the Raiders are exploring other options to fill the void left by the departure of Latavius Murray as a free agent. Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that one of those explorations involved a meeting with Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon.
Mixon’s talent is well known, but so is the video showing him punching a woman in the face during his time at the University of Oklahoma. That incident kept Mixon from being invited to the Scouting Combine, leaving teams without the ability to interview him in Indianapolis.
Several clubs in addition to the Raiders have set up their own meetings to make up for that and others will likely join them as they weigh the risks and rewards of adding the back to their roster.
Adding mixon would be such a “raiders” move
Might as well sign the child abuser
What, all I hear out of this fan base is that the raiders will have nothing to do with players involved in domestic abuse. What you got to say know Raider Nation?
jnovi86 says:
Mar 21, 2017 10:33 AM
Yes because Carr Mack Copp and Gabe Jackson are suck trouble makers!!!
I hope Reggie drafts this kid, he would take the offense to another level.
Reggie won’t touch him. ^^^ This isn’t Al’s team.
He will be drafted the only questions are by whom and what round?
I think teams are more worried about the “backlashers” and sponsorship than they are worried if he will do that again.We don’t care about no stinking backlashers.
I was worried that it would be a non starter with Mark because we all know how he feels about domestic violence.
Not domestic but very violent was his assault.
With that said I don’t think he makes it out of the 2nd rnd.
If he does then a 3rd rnd is a steal IMHO.
Reggie likes to double down.
great value pick. He said he’s sorry, what more do you want? A pound of flesh?
For those not invited to the Combine, what’s to stop them from just showing up to the city Indianapolis and parking themselves in a nearby hotel for interviews? The NFL may think the whole city is “theirs” but it’s not.