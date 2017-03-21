Raiders have Joe Mixon in for visit

Posted by Josh Alper on March 21, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT

The Raiders are reportedly interested in adding Marshawn Lynch to their backfield, although that would require either a trade with the Seahawks or Seattle releasing Lynch in order for him to play in his hometown.

While that situation plays out, the Raiders are exploring other options to fill the void left by the departure of Latavius Murray as a free agent. Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that one of those explorations involved a meeting with Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon.

Mixon’s talent is well known, but so is the video showing him punching a woman in the face during his time at the University of Oklahoma. That incident kept Mixon from being invited to the Scouting Combine, leaving teams without the ability to interview him in Indianapolis.

Several clubs in addition to the Raiders have set up their own meetings to make up for that and others will likely join them as they weigh the risks and rewards of adding the back to their roster.