Report: Falcons sign Hugh Thornton

Posted by Josh Alper on March 21, 2017, 2:59 PM EDT

The Falcons haven’t re-signed right guard Chris Chester and word since the Super Bowl has been that Chester is unsure if he’s going to play in 2017.

That uncertainty may have played a role in the team’s latest acquisition. Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports that the team has signed guard Hugh Thornton to a one-year contract.

Thornton was a third-round pick of the Colts in 2013 and started 32 games in his first three years. He missed all of last season on injured reserve with a foot injury, however, and his play was rarely cited as the exception to the generally poor reviews the Colts offensive line has gotten over the years.

Wes Schweitzer and Ben Garland are in-house candidates for the job and an answer from Chester between now and the draft might impact whether a rookie joins the mix.