Saints sign Manti Te’o

Posted by Josh Alper on March 21, 2017, 11:18 AM EDT

Monday brought a report that the Saints were close to a deal with free agent linebacker Manti Te’o and it wasn’t a figment of anyone’s imagination.

Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports that the Saints have signed Te’o to a two-year deal.

Te’o was a 2013 second-round pick of the Chargers and spent his first four NFL seasons with the team. He missed 13 games with a torn Achilles last season, but started 34-of-38 games for the Chargers when he was healthy enough to be in the lineup.

Te’o played inside for the Chargers, which creates some uncertainty about how he’ll be used in New Orleans. The Saints have also signed former Panthers middle linebacker A.J. Klein and also have Craig Robertson, Stephone Anthony, Dannell Ellerbe and Hau’oli Kikaha on the roster.