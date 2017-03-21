Sidney Jones says he’ll be play this year despite Achilles injury

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 21, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT

Former University of Washington cornerback Sidney Jones was expected to be a high first-round draft pick before he suffered an Achilles injury while working out for NFL scouts at the school’s Pro Day. That injury will certainly affect Jones’s draft stock, but he says he’s confident he’s going to be on the field as a rookie this year.

Jones wrote on Twitter today that he had surgery, it was successful, and his doctor tells him he’ll be ready for the 2017 season.

“Surgery was great,” Jones wrote. “The doctor said that I will for sure be playing this upcoming season #DontCountMeOut.”

Of course, players always say their surgery is successful and that they’ll be back soon. Whether NFL team doctors will give Jones such a clean bill of health remains to be seen.