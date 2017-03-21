 Skip to content

Steelers agree to deal with Tyson Alualu

Posted by Josh Alper on March 21, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Steelers weren’t a major buyer in the early days of free agency and opened business on Monday with only one player signed from outside the organization.

They’ve made up for lost time in the last 24 hours or so. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that the team has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with defensive lineman Tyson Alualu, who becomes the third player they’ve signed in the last two days.

Alualu visited with the team on Monday and will likely play behind starters Cameron Heyward, Javon Hargreave and Stephon Tuitt on the defensive line in Pittsburgh. The 10th overall pick of the 2010 draft started 87 games for the Jaguars over his first seven NFL seasons.

The Steelers signed running back Knile Davis and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh to kick off their buying spree on Monday. Wide receiver Justin Hunter is the other free agent brought in from outside this month.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
4 Responses to “Steelers agree to deal with Tyson Alualu”
  1. steelerdeathstar says: Mar 21, 2017 12:39 PM

    Steelers getting busy! Very nice depth sighing.

  2. corchamp says: Mar 21, 2017 12:41 PM

    Congratulations Steelers your sack total for next year just went up one!

  3. steelerfanjo says: Mar 21, 2017 12:44 PM

    The Steelers have awoke from their winters nap!

  4. steelcurtainn says: Mar 21, 2017 12:45 PM

    Good Signing. The Steelers are slowly putting the pieces together and with a strong draft hope to see the patsies again. This time in Pittsburgh.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!