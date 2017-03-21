Steelers agree to deal with Tyson Alualu

Posted by Josh Alper on March 21, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT

The Steelers weren’t a major buyer in the early days of free agency and opened business on Monday with only one player signed from outside the organization.

They’ve made up for lost time in the last 24 hours or so. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that the team has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with defensive lineman Tyson Alualu, who becomes the third player they’ve signed in the last two days.

Alualu visited with the team on Monday and will likely play behind starters Cameron Heyward, Javon Hargreave and Stephon Tuitt on the defensive line in Pittsburgh. The 10th overall pick of the 2010 draft started 87 games for the Jaguars over his first seven NFL seasons.

The Steelers signed running back Knile Davis and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh to kick off their buying spree on Monday. Wide receiver Justin Hunter is the other free agent brought in from outside this month.