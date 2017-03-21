Sterling Moore remains with Saints

Posted by Josh Alper on March 21, 2017, 4:23 PM EDT

Things are still playing out with Malcolm Butler and the Saints may not land the Patriots restricted free agent when all is said and done.

Whether they get Butler or not, they’ll have Sterling Moore back in their cornerback group in 2017. Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported his agreement on a one-year deal on Tuesday afternoon and Moore confirmed the news by writing “Encore!!!” in response.

Moore made 12 starts in his first season with New Orleans and ended the year with 56 tackles, 13 passes defensed and two interceptions. He played the most snaps at corner of any Saint as injuries pushed him into a major role after signing just before the season following his release in Buffalo.

If Delvin Breaux and P.J. Williams are healthy this year, Moore should be in a less prominent role that would get even smaller if the Saints do land Butler.