Sterling Moore remains with Saints

Things are still playing out with Malcolm Butler and the Saints may not land the Patriots restricted free agent when all is said and done.
Whether they get Butler or not, they’ll have Sterling Moore back in their cornerback group in 2017. Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported his agreement on a one-year deal on Tuesday afternoon and Moore confirmed the news by writing “Encore!!!” in response.
Moore made 12 starts in his first season with New Orleans and ended the year with 56 tackles, 13 passes defensed and two interceptions. He played the most snaps at corner of any Saint as injuries pushed him into a major role after signing just before the season following his release in Buffalo.
If Delvin Breaux and P.J. Williams are healthy this year, Moore should be in a less prominent role that would get even smaller if the Saints do land Butler.
Here is a guy who I thought was doing better than Carr and Clairborne as a Cowboy. He had more than both players combine together in 5 years. Dude use to play hard and always around the ball. Got beat few times but played hard
Patriots should understand that Butler is still very young, relatively immature emotionally, with wounded pride — and they should gently over time, let him sizzle in the consequences and then save him from himself and his ineffectual agent. Eventually, MB will find himself a Patriot for life, and happy that Grandpa Bill didn’t let him throw his love of the game and joy of competition go for the empty calories of numbers on a page. GAtting paid well and securing your future are huge factors, no doubt. But there are diminishing returns on how much difference the seven column can make in your feeling about yourself and your life if you don’t love what you do every day. After all, your life is about what you live day by day.
Another banner jerrah loss!