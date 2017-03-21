Top remaining free agent Zach Brown gets new representation

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 21, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT

The best available player in our Free Agent Hot 100 has changed representation.

Former Bills linebacker Zach Brown, who at No. 48 is our highest-ranked available free agent, has signed with the agency CSE Football.

Presumably Brown hasn’t been happy with the offers he has received so far in free agency, although that may say more about the market for linebackers than about Brown or his representation. Another top linebacker, Kevin Minter, just settled for a one-year contract with the Bengals that is reportedly worth “up to” $4.5 million. Minter also had to wait longer than other top players to find his new home in free agency.

A 2012 second-round pick of the Titans, Brown signed a one-year deal with the Bills last year, started all 16 games and was chosen to his first Pro Bowl.