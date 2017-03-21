Tuesday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on March 21, 2017, 7:47 AM EDT

QB EJ Manuel’s departure leaves the Bills with no one left from their 2013 draft.

Can Dolphins C Mike Pouncey stay healthy in 2017?

Patriots WR Malcolm Mitchell has watched Super Bowl LI a few times.

A positive response to the Jets’ decision to sign QB Josh McCown.

The offensive line looks like the Ravens’ biggest remaining need.

The Bengals website takes a look at which linebackers in the draft will be worth the pick.

Making the case for DE Myles Garrett as the Browns’ top draft pick.

Will Knile Davis be the Steelers’ kickoff returner next season?

The Texans should draft a quarterback whether Tony Romo joins the team or not.

A look at Sean Spence’s role in the Colts linebacking corps.

CB A.J. Bouye is excited about teaming up with Jalen Ramsey in the Jaguars secondary.

Titans S Kevin Byard went back to encourage former teammates at Middle Tennessee State’s pro day.

A projection of the Broncos’ depth chart.

What’s the best case draft scenario for the Chiefs?

LS Jon Condo was the first free agent to re-sign with the Raiders.

When should the Chargers consider drafting a quarterback?

The Tony Romo wait didn’t stop the Cowboys from signing another quarterback.

QB Geno Smith wants to learn from new Giants teammate Eli Manning.

Running through every time Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery was targeted during the 2016 season.

Is a running back on the table for the Redskins in the first round?

Tracking the contracts the Bears have handed out this offseason.

Lions CB D.J. Hayden hopes to reach his potential with his second NFL team.

Musing about DL Kenny Clark’s role with the Packers.

The Vikings have a few defensive linemen heading into contract years.

Running through some options at returner for the Falcons.

A snapshot of the salary cap space left for the Panthers.

The Saints reportedly met with Toledo RB Kareem Hunt.

A roundup of mock draft selections for the Buccaneers.

The Cardinals’ history of drafting defensive backs.

Wade Phillips was a big part of what drew CB Kayvon Webster to the Rams.

The 49ers could stay in their backyard and pick Stanford DE Solomon Thomas in the first round.

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett inspired the name of a California baby who has had a fight for life that’s inspired the receiver in return.