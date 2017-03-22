 Skip to content

Bears sign running back Benny Cunningham

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 22, 2017, 5:15 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Bears have added some veteran depth to their backfield.

Benny Cunningham, who played the last four years with the Rams, has signed in Chicago.

Cunningham has 171 carries for 748 yards and 93 catches for 752 yards in his four-year NFL career. In Chicago he joins a backfield that consists of starter Jordan Howard, who had an outstanding rookie season in 2016, and backups Jeremy Langford and Ka’Deem Carey. As a fifth-year player, Cunningham is the most experienced of that bunch.

The Bears may also use Cunningham on kickoff returns, where he has a 27.1-yard career average.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Chicago Bears, Home, Los Angeles Rams, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Bears sign running back Benny Cunningham”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!