Bears sign running back Benny Cunningham

The Bears have added some veteran depth to their backfield.

Benny Cunningham, who played the last four years with the Rams, has signed in Chicago.

Cunningham has 171 carries for 748 yards and 93 catches for 752 yards in his four-year NFL career. In Chicago he joins a backfield that consists of starter Jordan Howard, who had an outstanding rookie season in 2016, and backups Jeremy Langford and Ka’Deem Carey. As a fifth-year player, Cunningham is the most experienced of that bunch.

The Bears may also use Cunningham on kickoff returns, where he has a 27.1-yard career average.