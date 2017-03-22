 Skip to content

Bradley McDougald chooses a one-year deal with Seahawks

March 22, 2017
Another safety has parlayed interest from the Browns into a deal with another team.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Bucs free agent Bradley McDougald has agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with the Seahawks.

McDougald visited the Seahawks but left without a deal, and visited the Browns this week.

While he’d have had a path to a starting job there, he apparently chose to be depth in Seattle behind Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas.

McDougald may have opportunities at offseason reps while Thomas comes back from a broken leg and Chancellor’s rehabbing from ankle surgery, but he’s a depth signing there.

The Browns also became leverage when Tony Jefferson was looking for a new contract, with the Cardinals free agent eventually going to Baltimore.

