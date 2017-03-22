Browns bring tight end Kellen Davis in for another look

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 22, 2017, 8:47 AM EDT

The Browns have made their big moves (at least until the draft), and are now working the fringes of a roster in need of a little bit of everything.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, they brought veteran blocking tight end Kellen Davis in for a visit yesterday.

Davis was actually on their roster during the 2013 offseason, but was cut before the start of the regular season.

He spent the last two years with the Jets, and has also played for the Bears, Seahawks, Lions, and Giants.

He has 53 career receptions for 579 yards and 13 touchdowns. None of those catches came last year, despite seven starts. It’s not really what he’s there for.