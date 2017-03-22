Chargers secure training camp site in Costa Mesa

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 22, 2017, 3:17 AM EDT

A new home requires a new training camp site for the Los Angeles Chargers.

That site will be the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, Calif. The agreement was reached with the City of Costa Mesa on Tuesday.

The Chargers can use the facilities for three to five weeks a year for 10 years. The team has also agreed to make renovations to the site that are projected to cost $1 million and pay $150,000 in annual rent. They can also use the facility during their bye week each year.

The complex hosted Alabama and Florida State for practices in the lead up to their appearances in the National Championship game at the Rose Bowl in 2010 and 2014.