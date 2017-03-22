Clay Helton has no concerns about sharing a stadium or a market

Posted by Mike Florio on March 22, 2017, 10:01 PM EDT

USC coach Clay Helton joined Wednesday’s PFT Live, primarily to talk a bit about some of his prospects entering the draft. In addition to addressing the NFL future of defensive back Adoree’ Jackson and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and the challenges associated with keeping quarterback Sam Darnold focused on the present, Helton addressed the reality of sharing his stadium with one NFL team — and his market with two of them.

Helton has no complaints about having an NFL tenant in the Coliseum. It definitely didn’t hurt the product; the Trojans were undefeated last year at home. They’ll have the Rams in the same building for two more seasons.

After that, the Rams and Chargers will share space in Inglewood. But that’s not giving Helton any concern about the ability of the Trojans to continue to draw plenty of interest in a market that is crowded with options — but also with people.