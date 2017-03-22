Dolphins linebacker Koa Misi restructures deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 22, 2017, 12:40 PM EDT

The Dolphins have been deliberate in upgrading their linebackers, but the future apparently will continue to include an expensive veteran, now that he’s not as expensive.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Dolphins linebacker Koa Misi has restructured his deal to stay with the team.

He was scheduled to make $4.1 million and carry a $4.8 million cap hit. Terms of the restructure aren’t known, but it’s safe to assume both those numbers are smaller now. He’s in the final year of his contract, so unless they added years, this is a pay cut.

The 30-year-old Misi has dealt with injuries in the past (he played just three games last year because of a neck injury), but can still be a productive part of a good defense.

The Dolphins signed Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons, and extended Kiko Alonso’s contract. They had free agent Zach Brown in for a visit, which likely added a little leverage to their talks with Misi.