Felony charges against Adam Jones dropped

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 22, 2017, 2:52 PM EDT

Bengals cornerback Adam Jones isn’t out of the woods yet, but the concentration of trees in this particular forest is less dense now.

According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, felony charges of harassment with a bodily substance against Jones have been dropped.

That’s a long-winded way of saying spitting on a jailhouse nurse, which Jones was arrested for in January.

He still has pending misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, and will plead not guilty to those charges according to his attorney.

The Bengals have apologized to fans on his behalf, but are taking their time making a decision on what to do about it, leaving any possible punishments in the hands of the league and the local prosecutors.