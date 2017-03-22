 Skip to content

Felony charges against Adam Jones dropped

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 22, 2017, 2:52 PM EDT
AP

Bengals cornerback Adam Jones isn’t out of the woods yet, but the concentration of trees in this particular forest is less dense now.

According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, felony charges of harassment with a bodily substance against Jones have been dropped.

That’s a long-winded way of saying spitting on a jailhouse nurse, which Jones was arrested for in January.

He still has pending misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, and will plead not guilty to those charges according to his attorney.

The Bengals have apologized to fans on his behalf, but are taking their time making a decision on what to do about it, leaving any possible punishments in the hands of the league and the local prosecutors.

Permalink
5 Responses to “Felony charges against Adam Jones dropped”
  1. bettis3636 says: Mar 22, 2017 3:08 PM

    Take his money and fame from him hes just another convict waiting to happen… its a shame this league gives these clowns the opportunity to make this kinda money to use to beat these criminal cases… Hes destine to be in prison before too long!

  2. wlubake says: Mar 22, 2017 3:11 PM

    Spitting on someone is a felony? Give me a break. Not surprised to see this dropped.

  3. bobthebillsfan says: Mar 22, 2017 3:14 PM

    “The Bengals have apologized to fans on his behalf, but are taking their time making a decision on what to do about it….”

    Well, there’s a shocker.

  4. questionableopinion says: Mar 22, 2017 3:18 PM

    If Adam Jones made minimum wage, he’d be in prison for life 10 years ago.

  5. stoneydog1000 says: Mar 22, 2017 3:26 PM

    Now, he and Joey Porter can go out and have some drinks tonight.

