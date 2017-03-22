Geno Smith doesn’t get much in his second contract

Posted by Mike Florio on March 22, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT

Geno Smith wasn’t selected in the first round of the 2013 draft. But he at least ended up with a better second contract than the quarterback who was.

After incorrect reporting from both ESPN and NFL Network that traces to an erroneous breakdown of the deal by the NFL Players Association, which coupled a $775,000 base salary with up to $2.3 million in per-game roster bonuses, the truth (via ESPN and NFL Network) seems to be that Smith gets a $775,000 base salary, a workout bonus of $25,000, $800,000 in playing-time incentives, and up to $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

Field Yates of ESPN calls that a package with a maximum of $2 million. The numbers, however, total only $1.8 million.

So the mystery continues. Which means that there are NFL stories less interesting than the second-by-second activities of a kleptomaniac in a Super Bowl locker room.

UPDATE 12:34 p.m. ET: Via Yates, the extra $200,000 comes from a roster bonus due today. Lost in these convoluted details is the fact that a quarterback who once was regarded as a top pick in the draft has gotten for his second contract a one-year deal worth up to $2 million.