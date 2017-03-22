 Skip to content

Geno Smith doesn’t get much in his second contract

Posted by Mike Florio on March 22, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT
Getty Images

Geno Smith wasn’t selected in the first round of the 2013 draft. But he at least ended up with a better second contract than the quarterback who was.

After incorrect reporting from both ESPN and NFL Network that traces to an erroneous breakdown of the deal by the NFL Players Association, which coupled a $775,000 base salary with up to $2.3 million in per-game roster bonuses, the truth (via ESPN and NFL Network) seems to be that Smith gets a $775,000 base salary, a workout bonus of $25,000, $800,000 in playing-time incentives, and up to $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

Field Yates of ESPN calls that a package with a maximum of $2 million. The numbers, however, total only $1.8 million.

So the mystery continues. Which means that there are NFL stories less interesting than the second-by-second activities of a kleptomaniac in a Super Bowl locker room.

UPDATE 12:34 p.m. ET: Via Yates, the extra $200,000 comes from a roster bonus due today. Lost in these convoluted details is the fact that a quarterback who once was regarded as a top pick in the draft has gotten for his second contract a one-year deal worth up to $2 million.

 

13 Responses to “Geno Smith doesn’t get much in his second contract”
  1. joetoronto says: Mar 22, 2017 11:43 AM

    Geno Smith should be happy to get any contract at all, anything.

  2. otrd13 says: Mar 22, 2017 11:51 AM

    giants don’t keep 3 qbs on 53 man anyway. whoever is the #2 will dress

  3. madmax80 says: Mar 22, 2017 11:53 AM

    Haters gonna hate.

    Actually, I hate Geno, too.

  4. redlikethepig says: Mar 22, 2017 11:57 AM

    He should quit and go get a job if all they’re going to pay him is a lousy $775,000.

  5. ncheelsboysfan says: Mar 22, 2017 12:09 PM

    3 million to sit on the bench aint nothing to sneeze at, especially given his past play. Good luck Geno, make the most of your opportunity!

  6. intrafinesse says: Mar 22, 2017 12:10 PM

    What risk is he taking? He’s terrible, so who would want him?
    I’m sure if other teams offered more, he’d sign.

  7. intrafinesse says: Mar 22, 2017 12:11 PM

    I’ll hold a clipboard for the veterans minimum.

  8. walker1191 says: Mar 22, 2017 12:13 PM

    Did anyone expect Geno to get a better offer than this? I’m surprised the Giants wanted him at all, and suspect that they will drop him instantly if they can get someone better between now and the start of the season.

  9. u4icgroov says: Mar 22, 2017 12:15 PM

    With reports of Geno’s attitude problems in the past, this sounds like insurance to me. Either tow the line and be a team player, or lose out on a lot of money. Especially with Geno’s team friendly attitude yesterday when he said he was going to learn everything he could from Eli.

  10. nfl fan says: Mar 22, 2017 12:16 PM

    The only crime here is that the Giants signed him.

  11. hehateme2 says: Mar 22, 2017 12:18 PM

    Geno represented the perfect jet player….dazed and confused.

  12. bassplucker says: Mar 22, 2017 12:20 PM

    Geno Smith should be happy to get any contract at all, anything.
    ————————–
    Could not agree more. 10 years ago an NFL QB of his caliber might – MIGHT – get a couple years on a practice squad somewhere.

  13. twoteamsforlosangeles says: Mar 22, 2017 12:53 PM

    Well, at least Enekampali’s not on the team, so there’s that…$2 million to sit on the bench and keep your jaw/teeth intact, who could ask for anything more?

