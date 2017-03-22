Geno Smith doesn’t get much in his second contract

Geno Smith wasn’t selected in the first round of the 2013 draft. But he at least ended up with a better second contract than the quarterback who was.
After incorrect reporting from both ESPN and NFL Network that traces to an erroneous breakdown of the deal by the NFL Players Association, which coupled a $775,000 base salary with up to $2.3 million in per-game roster bonuses, the truth (via ESPN and NFL Network) seems to be that Smith gets a $775,000 base salary, a workout bonus of $25,000, $800,000 in playing-time incentives, and up to $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses.
Field Yates of ESPN calls that a package with a maximum of $2 million. The numbers, however, total only $1.8 million.
So the mystery continues. Which means that there are NFL stories less interesting than the second-by-second activities of a kleptomaniac in a Super Bowl locker room.
UPDATE 12:34 p.m. ET: Via Yates, the extra $200,000 comes from a roster bonus due today. Lost in these convoluted details is the fact that a quarterback who once was regarded as a top pick in the draft has gotten for his second contract a one-year deal worth up to $2 million.
Geno Smith should be happy to get any contract at all, anything.
giants don’t keep 3 qbs on 53 man anyway. whoever is the #2 will dress
Haters gonna hate.
Actually, I hate Geno, too.
He should quit and go get a job if all they’re going to pay him is a lousy $775,000.
3 million to sit on the bench aint nothing to sneeze at, especially given his past play. Good luck Geno, make the most of your opportunity!
What risk is he taking? He’s terrible, so who would want him?
I’m sure if other teams offered more, he’d sign.
I’ll hold a clipboard for the veterans minimum.
Did anyone expect Geno to get a better offer than this? I’m surprised the Giants wanted him at all, and suspect that they will drop him instantly if they can get someone better between now and the start of the season.
With reports of Geno’s attitude problems in the past, this sounds like insurance to me. Either tow the line and be a team player, or lose out on a lot of money. Especially with Geno’s team friendly attitude yesterday when he said he was going to learn everything he could from Eli.
The only crime here is that the Giants signed him.
Geno represented the perfect jet player….dazed and confused.
Could not agree more. 10 years ago an NFL QB of his caliber might – MIGHT – get a couple years on a practice squad somewhere.
Well, at least Enekampali’s not on the team, so there’s that…$2 million to sit on the bench and keep your jaw/teeth intact, who could ask for anything more?