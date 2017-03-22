Has Ortega avoided prosecution for Super Bowl jersey theft(s)?

The fascinating, multi-layered, multinational case of the Tom Brady jersey thievery raises plenty of questions. Here’s one that has been largely glossed over: Will Martin Mauricio Ortega face criminal responsibility for his crimes?
Apparently, he won’t.
Consider this passage from the Associated Press: “A Mexican government official confirmed that the warrant targeted Ortega and the search was at his home. Speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case, the official said an agreement was reached for an unspecified victim in the U.S. not to press charges in exchange for the jersey’s return.”
The “unspecified victim” presumably is Tom Brady. How about Von Miller, whose helmet from Super Bowl 50 reportedly was stolen by Ortega? And what if other players who had other gear stolen from them decide they want to see Ortega in the hoosegow?
On one hand, the criminal justice system routinely defers to the wishes of the victim. On the other hand, if the only deterrence to theft is having to give back whatever was stolen (and the embarrassment that comes from being caught), not many aspiring thieves would say, “I’d better not do that.”
If it turns out that Ortega had stolen a lot more stuff while having media access to the Super Bowl, should it all just quietly go away?
The league may want it to. The longer this hangs around, the more likely someone will eventually start asking questions about how a “reporter” who was generating no reports during Super Bowl week was consistently getting approved to rub shoulders (and pick pockets) in NFL locker rooms.
this is ridiculous
the guy has millions of dollars of stolen property
It’s not what you know but who you know. Unfortunate fact of life.
A victim does not have ‘press charges’ for a criminal prosecution to occur.
Explains why Brady was so irate at it going missing. Had his last one swiped and was probably going to be 100% sure it wasn’t going to happen this time, low and behold…Have to wonder, with all these items going missing in years past, why wasn’t the NFL prepared this time? We all know their love for a sting operation & here’s the perfect opportunity.
This is all way too well Krafted:
No one is concerned about the “loss” of sentimentally important if not potentially extremely valuable memorabilia? Over years? Seriously?
Trump needs some backing for his wall, and this just screams of “you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours”.
If the owner is not going to press charges, the WHY did the FBI spend the time and money to pursue this case?
Will make for a circus when Oakland and NE play in Mexico this season. Hey Goodell, try to be competent for a change and start preparing early for extra security.
Instead of the NFL making videos about TD celebrations, they should seriously increase security in their locker rooms. Absolutely ridiculous!
doesn’t the Patriots, Broncos teams own the jerseys/helmets not the players who wear them?