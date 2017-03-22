Is a looser bright-line rule coming for celebration penalties?

Reports of a plan by the NFL to give officials discretion to determine whether the penalize teams for excessive celebrations suggests that the currently strict bright line (no going to the ground, no use of the ball as a prop) could be replaced with something much fuzzier and subjective. The end result still could be a looser standard that nevertheless carries with it a bright line.
Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league may actually be getting closer to a bright-line rule that allows for consistency in the determination as to whether a foul occurred but that is less rigid than the current standard. The specifics of any such possible rule currently aren’t known.
That’s good news, if it occurs. Based on current reporting, the rule would be looser but it also would be flexible, allowing for too much interpretation — and for too many different potential rulings based on the perceptions and attitudes of 17 different officiating crews.
The source also didn’t rule out immediately the possibility of using replay review in some form to allow for oversight of decisions made regarding conduct that doesn’t happen during a play. The challenge would be coming up with the right standard, and obviously ensuring that the process would occur expediently and reliably.
The NFL has absorbed extensive criticism for stripping individuality out of the sport by prohibiting some spontaneous displays of enthusiasm following touchdowns and other significant plays. Last year, the league began the process of giving teams a wider berth, for example by not automatically flagging players making snow angels, even though that necessarily results in players going to the ground.
I enjoy watching touchdown celebrations. Why doesn’t the NFL loosen it up a bit like the CFL and allow participants a brief amount of time to celebrate, say 15 seconds. And a five yard penalty would seem sufficient.
“Based on current reporting, the rule would be looser but it also would be flexible”
Michael Bennett’s sack celebrations have always been loose and flexible.
The rules for celebration penalties were relaxed at my office too. Now, when I do my job, I can celebrate by drawing happy faces on my white board, high five-ing people in offices near me and even strut down the hallway if I want.
However, I still cant use my laptop as a prop. Thant kinda sucks.
Just let people celebrate unless it is exceptionally vulgar and obscene. There are more important things to worry about in life. Turn the cameras away if you want.
Acting like a celebration is some moral travesty that’s going to corrupt our youth is the epitome of fake moral outrage from hypocrites who are oblivious to the multitude of real world struggles out there.
“possibility of using replay review”
So all this talk of shortening games (like the 10 min ot”, but they’re talking about reviewing celebrations??
If they aren’t going to allow pumps due to ‘oversexualization’ they really should stop cutting to the scantily clad cheerleaders gyrating and pumping at every commercial break.