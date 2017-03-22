Jim Mora, Clay Helton join PFT Live

Posted by Mike Florio on March 22, 2017, 12:11 AM EDT

With Pro Day workouts happening throughout the land, PFT Live has been trying to line up as many visits as possible with college head coaches.

A day after a fairly newsworthy chat with Michigan coach (and former 49ers coach) Jim Harbaugh, we’ll be joined by UCLA coach (and former Falcons and Seahawks coach) Jim Mora and USC coach Clay Helton.

Also, NBC Sports NFL Draft Analyst Josh Norris will join the show from the studio in Stamford, Connecticut.

Tune in Wednesday to NBC Sports Radio at 6:00 a.m. ET and/or dial up NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET for the simulcast of the final two hours. And if you missed the interview with Jim Harbaugh, you can see it below.

Stick around for the Planters pitch. It will definitely make you want to buy peanuts.