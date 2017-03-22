Jim Mora regrets hyping Josh Rosen’s draft stock

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 22, 2017, 8:15 AM EDT

Last year, UCLA coach Jim Mora said that his quarterback, Josh Rosen, would have been the best player in the 2016 NFL draft, if he had been eligible. Mora now regrets saying that — but not because he doesn’t believe it.

Mora said on PFT Live that he still believes Rosen, who has spent two years at UCLA and will be eligible for next year’s draft, is an elite prospect. But Mora now thinks it was a mistake to say so publicly because that’s a lot of pressure to put on a young man.

“I mean those comments and I stand by them but I shouldn’t have made them,” Mora said. “I should have kept them to myself. I think I put an undue amount of pressure on Josh.”

Rosen missed most of last season with an injured throwing shoulder, but Mora said Rosen is healthy and will thrive in UCLA’s new offense.

“He’s doing fantastic. He’s really matured,” Mora said. “Besides overcoming the injury, which he has, was just reaching a level of maturity that would enable him to reach his potential. I was fortunate to bring in a new offensive coordinator, Jedd Fisch, who has spent a lot of time in the NFL.”

A year from now, we may be discussing whether Rosen will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.