Lions bring back defensive end Armonty Bryant

The Lions brought back one of their own defensive linemen, as they continue to stock up.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions re-signed defensive end Armonty Bryant to a one-year deal.

He had three sacks in five games for them last year, numbers which pale in comparison to the time he missed and the reasons why.

After they claimed him off waivers from the Browns, Bryant was suspended four games for violating the league’s PED policy, and a three-game suspension later in the year for violating the drug policy, which stemmed from a 2015 arrest. He also suffered a knee injury which landed him on injured reserve when he returned to eligibility.

They’ve brought in three new defensive linemen this offseason, with defensive end Cornelius Washington and defensive tackles Akeem Spence and Jordan Hill arriving via free agency.