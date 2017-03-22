NFL considers more ejections for illegal hits

In college football, the targeting rule states that any player who targets his opponent’s head with an illegal hit is automatically ejected, resulting in numerous ejections every Saturday. That approach may be coming to the NFL.
NFL Executive Vice President for Football Operations Troy Vincent says that the league’s Competition Committee is looking at immediate ejections as a solution to eliminate hits to the head.
“The Committee is also exploring ways — including considering immediate ejections or suspensions — to take dangerous hits out of our game,” Vincent wrote on Twitter. “We’ll communicate this to our coaches and players with video examples of flagrant hits that may result in ejection or suspension.”
Referees already have the discretion to eject players for flagrantly illegal hits, but the refs rarely actually kick a player out of the game for even the hardest of head shots. And the league already hands out some suspensions for illegal hits, but those are also rare.
Vincent’s tweets suggest that they might not be rare for much longer. Ejections and suspensions may become a routine part of the NFL’s crackdown on hits to the head.
Then how will the Stealers field a team?
Pretty soon tackling will be penalty.
Perfect! Another way for officials to tilt the field……
Scary notion. They do ejections in college for helmet to helmet hits and some of them are unavoidable as the offensive placer braces for a hit he, in the process for balling up for the impact, lowers his head. And sure in slow motion replace when it’s 15 times slower there does appear to be a moment when the defender could pull up. But when you watch it in real time it actually happens faster than you can read the words , “Bam Bam”
wading into treacherous waters.
As long as any ejection is subject to a replay review or coaches challenge. There are many times a Personal Foul turns out to be a miss when you look at the slo-mo.
I wonder if these illegal hits will include domestic violence? I lot of draft prospects are already getting preferential treatment. And Elliott from last year.
The Steelers stand to benefit most. Players like Burfict will get ejections and suspensions, while the refs will look the other way for Shazier, Dupree, Mike Mitchell, etc etc.
Somwhere in Denver JElway is crapping his pants and is rethinking his entire defense
And when the refs miss the hit and fail to call a penalty, will the coach be able to challenge the non-call or will they be told it is a non-reviewable call????
I don’t have a problem with it as long as it can be overturned on replay.
Loss of game check(s) should be included. In the event that the targeted player misses games, the offending player should be suspended (without pay) for the same number of games.
The targeting rule in college has been a failure, as we have seen players ejected for non-flagrant hits. The NFL must tread carefully here, we can’t legislate violent hits out of the game. The defenseless receiver rule is a joke, and if the rules are changed too much, football will see a decrease in popularity.
Its a good change to the rules and I’m not sure but I think the college system has video reply installed for this penalty.
That way, you don’t eject a person for helmet to helmet when the intention was not there but the ball carrier moved at the last moment.
The rest of the head hunters can take a seat in the locker room and watch the game on TV like the rest of us.
Ok so the NFL takes these next steps to curb head injuries but does it stop there? NO! This is all a ploy for our sue crazy members of the American Trial Lawyers to fatten their bank accounts and they’re allowed to do it under the guise of player safety. They won’t stop their greedy ploy until they are allowed to sue for an game injury as minor as a chipped fingernail. By then the game will be destroyed.
They would have to increase both the roster and gameday roster.
In any event, this is stupid.
Jahleel Addae for the Chargers will be suspended Every game for Head Hunter Illegal Hits.
While I agree players should be ejected for Illegal, head hunter Hits, the Refs and NFL will find a way to screw it up. Like the Catch rule that no one can define, the Illegal Hit rule will be the same way.
The league also announced uniform pants would be replaced by skirts made of bubble wrap and that tackling an opposing player would be a simple 5 yard penalty and not an ejection.
We need Tort reform to stop the sue crazy attorneys before they destroy the game.
Ronnie Lott wouldn’t be able to play in today’s NFL
what about when a offensive player lowers their head at the last second and then as a result are hit in the head ? Penalty maybe, but ejection ?
This could become the new version of a basketball FLOP !!
Then any ejection had better be reviewable and players ducking heads better be taken into account.
How many times is there a flag for helmet to helmet hits and during the replay you see the offensive player drop his head a foot or more to protect their legs.
Will the utilize instant replay before an ejection. We’ve seen several hits receive a personal foul only to see on replay that the hit was NOT to the head. But, the penalty still stands…
Just one more rule for Jeff Triplett to get wrong…
Pittsburgh always exempt.
Don’t worry Pittsburgh fans; they’re be an exemption for your guys in yellow and black; or some kind of screwy explanation from ‘Blind Dino’ as to why it wasn’t even illegal….
It’ll all come down to how much is in that brown envelope that Rooney will slip into God-dells’ pocket at the previous owners meeting.
Cody Wallace on David Bruton comes to mind; Shazier on Gio Bernard, Mike Mitchell on Tyler Eifert; all nasty headshots without suspension.
They ought to be considering suspending a guy at least as long as the opponent who got hit is out of the game. Its wrong that a guy has to sit through ‘concussion protocol’, while the guy who who did the hitting continues to line-up…..
Of course for a guy to be ejected for an illegal hit; it has to be called right in the first place……
The college rule sucks. I’ve seen kids ejected from huge games after incidental or unavoidable contact. Please don’t bring that crap into the NFL.
Just another way for the refs to influence the outcome of the game. All these subjective penalties make their job extremely difficult and good for no one, except the owners of the NFL to use a defense in future litigation. Because, as we all know, this isn’t to protect players, it is protect their defense in the courtroom.
There’s no such thing as an illegal hit in Football…unless you are playing flag. No Fun League…
Combine this with instant replay: eject the flagrant targeting, but if you can see their aim was good in replay but the QB (or whoever) started coming down in anticipation of the hit let it slide.
I understand the “this is becoming flag football” argument, I do, but I’d rather use the obvious advantage we have with technology and keep players from taking UNNECESSARY damaging hits.
I’d rather see teams fielding their best players deeper into the season than relying on whoever is left on the bench, wouldn’t you?
Suspensions make sense, ejections don’t. Too hard to tell intent in the moment.
Of course, the NFL gets it wrong all the time with suspensions too, e.g. Vontaze Burfict going after Martellus Bennett’s knee this year (among many other things).
They should enact this rule immediately. I’m sorry but you have to get head hunting out of the game. The only way to do it is through severe penalties. The sport is really suffering at the youth level because so many parents are pulling their kids out of football due to terrible brain trauma caused by hits to the head.
The NFL needs to stop the carnage through smart, reasonable rules which protect both the players of today and unfortunately, the dwindling number of tomorrow’s players.
All ejections in college are reviewed, and this NEEDS to be part of the NFL too. Have to give the refs a second look for such a game-swinging play. Also, I’d like to see college and NFL take into account the intended aiming point of the defender. When the offense ducks for impact and contact is made to the head, you can’t fault the defender on that.
Can’t take the NFL seriously on player safety until they introduce safer helmets ALREADY ON MARKET, even though to do so will cost them licensing fees.
News comes out on the same day that the NFL icon Gayle Sayers is suffering from dementia, and San Francisco great Dwight Clark has ALS – that he attributes to playing football.
First off, both of those developments qualify as tragic — and it’s really sad for the two NFL legends.
But on a related note, now the NFL postures that it will have more of a hair-trigger on ejections for (perceived) illegal hits. Wow, it’s as if the NFL really cares about player welfare and safety.
Expect HUGE backlash if this happens
Jarvis Landry’s hit on Aaron Williams should have drawn an ejection, easy.
Anyone who’s ever actually played organized football knows that at full speed some of these hits are just completely unavoidable. Judging a players intent on a hit is a very slippery slope indeed. Sometimes it’s obvious, but most times it would just be a judgment call by the ref. Another “judgment” call that can heavily influence the outcome of football games ( i.e. pass interference, was that a catch???) is not what the game needs. The NFL should be wary of any rules that could call into doubt the integrity of the game.