One way or the other, Bucs will be paying a kicker to not kick

Posted by Mike Florio on March 22, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT

The Buccaneers have opted not to compound a mistake by admitting it. But it won’t be cheap.

One way or the other, the Buccaneers will be paying a kicker to not kick for the team this year. Specifically, it either will be Roberto Aguayo, who has $428,000 in fully-guaranteed salary for 2017, or Nick Folk, who will make $750,000 fully guaranteed.

Per a source with knowledge of the contract, Folk has a $750,000 roster bonus, a $1 million base salary, and a $250,000 incentive tied to field goals.

The investment in Folk suggests that the Bucs are serious about keeping Folk and shedding Aguayo. Unless the presence of Folk causes Aguayo to become the kicker the Buccaneers hoped he’d be when drafting him, the Bucs will more likely be paying Aguayo $428,000 to leave than giving Folk $750,000 to take his talents to a location other than Tampa.