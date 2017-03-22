 Skip to content

Packers re-sign Christine Michael

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 22, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT
After arriving in Green Bay midway through the 2016 season, running back Christine Michael will stick around for 2017.

Michael has re-signed with the Packers, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Packers, who said goodbye to Eddie Lacy this offseason, expect to start Ty Montgomery at running back, and Michael can back him up.

Last season Michael played six games for the Packers, carrying 31 times for 114 yards and a touchdown. He had previously played for the Seahawks, who cut him in November even though he was their leading rusher. Michael originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Seahawks in 2013 and has had two stints in Seattle as well as time in Dallas and Washington.

9 Responses to “Packers re-sign Christine Michael”
  1. cribbage12 says: Mar 22, 2017 6:40 PM

    Nice burst but he has to stop looking to the sideline equipment manager for his blitz pick-up responsibilities.

    A Packers fan….

  2. letsgolos says: Mar 22, 2017 6:40 PM

    Pretty sure he finished the season as the leading rusher for Seattle.. with less than 500yds lol

  3. stellarperformance says: Mar 22, 2017 6:41 PM

    Boring. Big time yawn-fest Ted.

  4. gbbvan says: Mar 22, 2017 6:44 PM

    Let’s see the numbers.

  5. Ferdinand says: Mar 22, 2017 6:50 PM

    Why? Just, why? He barely played and when he did, you didn’t even know he was playing. Seriously, did any packer fan say to his buddy the next day “Did you see that Christine Michael did yesterday?” even once?

  6. barsfordays says: Mar 22, 2017 6:51 PM

    He was handed a pen to sign the contract, fumbled it, and rolled his ankle trying to recover it. He will be placed on the season ending IR.

  7. tjacks7 says: Mar 22, 2017 6:53 PM

    That defense will be fixed in no time.

  8. purplepride11 says: Mar 22, 2017 6:54 PM

    Super bowl!

  9. icebowler says: Mar 22, 2017 6:54 PM

    Probably his last chance. He better be motivated. It’s now or never for him.

