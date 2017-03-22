Packers re-sign Christine Michael

After arriving in Green Bay midway through the 2016 season, running back Christine Michael will stick around for 2017.
Michael has re-signed with the Packers, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The Packers, who said goodbye to Eddie Lacy this offseason, expect to start Ty Montgomery at running back, and Michael can back him up.
Last season Michael played six games for the Packers, carrying 31 times for 114 yards and a touchdown. He had previously played for the Seahawks, who cut him in November even though he was their leading rusher. Michael originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Seahawks in 2013 and has had two stints in Seattle as well as time in Dallas and Washington.
Nice burst but he has to stop looking to the sideline equipment manager for his blitz pick-up responsibilities.
A Packers fan….
Pretty sure he finished the season as the leading rusher for Seattle.. with less than 500yds lol
Boring. Big time yawn-fest Ted.
Let’s see the numbers.
Why? Just, why? He barely played and when he did, you didn’t even know he was playing. Seriously, did any packer fan say to his buddy the next day “Did you see that Christine Michael did yesterday?” even once?
He was handed a pen to sign the contract, fumbled it, and rolled his ankle trying to recover it. He will be placed on the season ending IR.
That defense will be fixed in no time.
Super bowl!
Probably his last chance. He better be motivated. It’s now or never for him.