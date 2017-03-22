Report: Mark Sanchez to visit Bears

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 22, 2017, 1:06 AM EDT

While the Chicago Bears have found their starting quarterback for this fall in Mike Glennon, they are still searching for options to serve as potential backups.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bears are scheduled to host veteran free agent quarterback Mark Sanchez for a visit on Thursday.

The Bears threw 559 passes with five different players and four different quarterbacks last season. Not a single one of the four quarterbacks remains on the team’s roster. Jay Cutler and David Fales remain free agents while Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley have both moved on to the San Francisco 49ers.

Connor Shaw is the only quarterback outside of Glennon currently on the Bears’ roster.

Sanchez appeared in two games last year for the Dallas Cowboys as the de facto backup to Dak Prescott after Tony Romo was injured in the preseason. Sanchez completed 10 of 18 passes for 93 yards with two interceptions.