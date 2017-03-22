Ricky Jean-Francois visiting Packers next

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 22, 2017, 6:53 AM EDT

Free agent defensive tackle Ricky Jean-Francois is continuing his tour, and his next stop is Green Bay.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the veteran lineman is heading that way after previous stops in Seattle and Chicago, after he was released by Washington.

The 30-year-old has drawn interest from the Packers before, but he signed a deal with the Colts in 2013 instead.

He’s versatile enough to play all three spots in a 3-4 front, and if he signed would provide a solid replacement for Letroy Guion, whose future there is in doubt because of a suspension.