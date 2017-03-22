Ricky Stanzi leads the group of Spring League quarterbacks

More names are emerging of players who have committed to The Spring League, a six-game (games, not teams) experiment that will unfold next month in West Virginia.
Beyond the former NFL players named earlier today (Greg Hardy, Kellen Winslow, Jr., Brandon Browner, Ben Tate), more than 20 players with experience on NFL active rosters and/or practice squads will participate in the league.
The quarterback position will be represented by Ricky Stanzi, a fifth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2011 who spent several years in the league but never played in a regular-season game. Other names that you may remember include receiver Brandon Gibson, receiver Jalen Saunders, receiver David Nelson, cornerback Ellis Lankster, defensive tackle Sam Montgomery, defensive tackle Quanterus Smith, and running back Josh Robinson.
The other quarterbacks currently known include former Georgia quarterback Hutson Mason, and former Cal/Fresno State quarterback Zach Kline. They’ll need several more, given the apparent plan to field four teams.
The Spring League opens training camp on April 5. All games will be completed by April 26.
LOL. Are you kidding me. Stanzi had a stint with Jax in 2013-2014, Houston in 2014, NY Giants brought him in to backup Eli and he couldnt beat out throws like a JV QB Ryan Nassib. Rick, I thought you could become the next Brady, maybe you still can but..
Hold on, so its a 21 day season?
Still better than any quarterback the Bears have ever had.
That should tell you all you need to know about this experiment.
Ricky Stanzi?! Surprised he is not selling insurance by now.