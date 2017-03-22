Roger Goodell: Changes coming to reduce downtime in broadcasts

The NFL isn’t necessarily looking for shorter games But they definitely want tighter broadcasts.
Via Tom Pelissero of USA Today, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is concentrating on reducing the number of commercial breaks during games, including the dreaded commercial-kickoff-commercial stretches.
“It drives me crazy,” Goodell said. “We call those ‘double-ups.’ They actually occurred 27% of the time [on kickoffs last season]. And that’s still too high for us.”
Goodell also said the league wants to change the way commercials are delivered, creating fewer breaks which last longer. Rather than the current pattern of five, six, five and five breaks per quarter, they want a standard pattern of four commercial breaks per quarter. That would push them from a minute and 50 seconds to 2:20 each, but the league believes fans notice frequency of breaks more than their duration.
The commissioner said he thinks that change and others could shorten broadcasts by five minutes. The average last year was 3:07:08, down from 3:08:18 in 2015.
“What we’re looking to do is take that down time out, which is not entertaining,” Goodell said. “And in our research, we had biofeedback, so we could see what they were watching and you could tell when they’re not as interested in what’s happening in the broadcast.
“In today’s day and age, we have to give our fans every reason to watch what’s happening, find what they see on television and in the stadium as compelling. Don’t give them a reason to turn away.”
While many other sports struggle with maintaining interest in live broadcasts in a DVR/GIF world, the league seems cognizant of how rare a commodity (people watching things live) they have, and are working to hang onto it.
They’ll do whatever gets them the most money. The only reason they care at all about the fan experience is because they don’t want to lose viewers. And that’s only because fewer viewers means less money. If you had to watch the games no matter what they wouldn’t even play football … they’d just run 3 hours of commercials.
How about Roger the rat quits,,more fans would watch then
Double-ups = Double advertising revenue. Do your owners know of this blasphemy?
They can invest in biofeedback but yet they can’t find the money to put cameras on the goal line in every stadium.
What about the: 3rd and Goal – Timeout – Commercial – Touchdown – Review – Commercial – Extra Point – Commercial – Kickoff – Commercial – Quarter Ends – Commercial?
Here’s my biofeedback for you, game day and commercials are on, time to hit the John! Now I’ll have more time. Nice!
Change needs to start from the top.
I often purposely record a game and then watch it after the recording has finished or the live game has reached halftime. I can cut a 3 hour game down to 2 hours by fast forwarding through commercials and halftime. The only downside to this is that you have to be careful not to see or hear the score somewhere else in the meantime.
This proves they are concerned about lost viewers. Of course they won’t address it properly.
They need to deflate the commercials.
If you think about it this confirms that the NFL did in fact hear many of us that chose to watch less football last year. Of course they only heard us because the ratings were down.
Our protest did make a difference. Lets keep it up.
“And in our research, we had biofeedback, so we could see what they were watching and you could tell when they’re not as interested…”
Biofeedback for research on how commercial breaks impact viewers that any fan could have just told them but chipped kicking balls, pylon cameras and real time video officials are somehow not embraceable technologies.
Somehow I think Goodell and his guys will find a way to make it worse.
Roger that as we say in the Boston area! 😉
How about no breaks? Just put the advertising all over the sidelines and jerseys.
Works well for real football.
Here’s another idea. Skip coverage of the out of market game(s) after the in-market game is done.
I don’t need to see the last 15 seconds of the 4th quarter for two teams that don’t matter to me. The broadcasts are already segmented regionally, so leave it at the end of the game.
I don’t mind studio time to round out the half-hour but drop the clenched-jaw, sideline views of Meaningless Game #243 where we get three timeouts and a muffed punt. Don’t need it. Don’t want it.
Careful what you wish for, no commercials? No problem, uniform product placement…guys are gonna look like NASCAR drivers out there.
Ive gotten to the point where i dvr the first 45-1hr of a game before i watch it, just so i can skip the commercials, i’ll end up watching the last 4 or 5 mins of the game in real time, i can deal with that little amount of commercials.
the NBA is already doing it and they have just as much of commercials or more
I love my commercial free Red Zone
just speed the game up to fit within the time that Joe Buck has anything interesting to say. You could crank out a whole season over the weekend.
So in other words, we’ll have the same amount of commercial time packaged in different amounts? And Roger expects that the shorten the game? Um, really?
This reminds me of the old joke about the engineer and the salesman:
Engineer: “We can’t sell this fabric at this price. We’re losing ten cents a yard”.
Salesman: “Don’t worry. We’ll make it up in volume.”
I do not agree that we will not notice the longer duration time of commercials. That’s when I will change the channel either to another game or to something else period. The answer is just less commercials period. The league makes plenty of money. How about making the people actually happy and just take a little for the team on this one. It would make us love the NFL even more.
If you hate Goodell, why do you watch his product so much? He is merely the mouse of the owners. Do you hate your owner? Maybe you should.
they better not forget that television is the lions share of their marketing dollars…..
Well he tried to address the frequency of the double ups on touchdowns by reducing the number of touchdowns starting with the heaviest violator. Unfortunately they only increased.
2:20 sounds good. Enough time to pee and get a refill.
Fan boys, NEWSFLASH. Tivo your games, wait about an hour and half after live kickoff, watch on tape, flash through the endless commercials and half time crap, by the end of the game you will be caught up real time and can watch the conclusion live. Just sayin’
…personal foul also means a 10 second run-off. Bengals games would be waaay shorter.
I have been doing this for years. Except for hurry up offences I hit the 30 second advance after a tackle and the offenses are just getting to the line of scrimmage again. I can watch an entire game in 45 min.
Everything appears to be turning into “Pro Wrestling ” Nascar fights will now occur before the race, Baseball, NBA, Hockey are all ready to follow. Football will also go that way. LOOK it’s happening as we watch.
Redzone Channel.
Too many damn commercials are aired during NFL games and its hurting ratings and causing a lot of fans to be turned off by NFL and commercial greed. The No Fun League is the main cause of this and fans are tired of it.
Frequency of commercial breaks is annoying, but if they are just going to be less frequent and become longer then it gives me more of a reason to switch to a different game without worrying about missing much on the other.
Money wasn’t the issue, you idiot. The problem is how each stadium is configured differently that the fairness in angles between games couldn’t be ensured.
How about we shorten the amount of time it takes to review a play? Why does it only take 30 seconds in college?
The Redzone channel is changing the way people watch football. The constant action on Redzone dilutes the excitement of watching a full game.