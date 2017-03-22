Roger Goodell explains to fans how new replay system will work

In a move that feels a lot like a President making his case for legistlative change to the people before the House or the Senate cast a vote, Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining various changes that will be considered by the owners next week in Arizona.
The letter from Goodell with the salutation “Dear Fans” presents the proposals in a way that suggests the changes are a done deal, even though the changes won’t be finalized until at least 24 owners vote in favor of them. This means either that Goodell has polled enough owners to conclude that at least 24 votes are coming — or that he has concluded that enough owners are on the fence to justify an effort to work the public in advance of the vote. Why else, frankly, would he feel compelled to tell the fans about the changes only one week before the changes become actual changes?
As it relates to the centralization of replay review, a topic that has been a sore point for multiple coaches and team executives who worry that this will allow the league office to make decisions aimed at reaching outcomes desired by 345 Park Avenue, Goodell outlined the new procedure that would be adopted: “Instead of a fixed sideline monitor, we will bring a tablet to the Referee who can review the play in consultation with our officiating headquarters in New York, which has the final decision. This should improve consistency and accuracy of decisions and help speed up the process.”
It also should allow Microsoft to get even more bang for its product-placement buck, with the peep-show approach replaced by an official using the official tablet of the National Football League, complete with that distinctive electric blue case.
Apart from the obvious change to the appearance of the replay review process, the new approach would result in the referee losing final say over the outcome, with the league office having the power to overrule the ruling on the field.
So why involve the referee at all? Doing so eliminates the sense that the decision is being made remotely (and possibly arbitrarily). In fairness to the league, it also allows for an extra set of eyes, which is never a bad thing. And, as mentioned above, it provides for greater integration of the Microsoft tablet into the presentation of the game. Which makes that partnership even more valuable to the league.
Especially when the time comes to put the official tablet sponsorship out for bidding.
It makes sense that replay is handled by people sitting in an office with large screens and good lighting. Why should a game referee go “under the hood” in bad lighting on the field to look at a small screen which doesn’t have great replay controls?
Is the central office going to rig a call? Sure, it’s possible, but I doubt it. Every viewer can see the replay for himself. If the central office starts favoring or hurting the Broncos, Raiders, Dolphins, Packers, Chiefs or any other team it will be obvious to the viewers.
Will this speed up the game? Probably. It’s probably a lot easier for someone sitting in front of a large screen with good controls in a comfortable temperature office to quickly review a play.
An extra set of OBJECTIVE eyes is never a bad thing. An extra set of eyes belonging to someone at 345 Park Ave can’t possibly be expected to fit that criteria. The only way that ‘review’ process could have any credibility is if the person at the other end is an official themselves and not some league minion. As can be plainly seen by anyone just reading comments here the average fan is probably more inclined to place their trust in a used car salesman or politician than anyone from the league office and for good cause.
The Patriots have to feel a little uncomfortable about having the central office handle these replay calls.
Centralized replay works very well for the NHL. If the NFL follows that model, it should certainly improve the process.
“Possibly arbitrary”??? Of course it’s arbitrary. And by arbitrary, it means the obvious: All teams are not equal and neither are the time slots. Big-name teams and prime-time games will get more scrutiny.
Also I find it amusing that the commish favors a so-called neutral replay official who can overrule a referee’s original call on the field.
Isn’t that what Goodell considers a ‘non-negotiable’ for himself alone? He’s the one who calls the discipline, hears the appeal, and then makes the final decision on the punishment.
But we dear fans are supposed to buy how a neutral party will better – when we all know he doesn’t even believe in it.
Will be interesting to see how that works on a bright sunny day in Miami, a blizzard in Green Bay or a driving rain storm in Seattle.
How about just getting some VR Goggles for the ref?
Every official is made known to the fans/viewers, will the names of the central office officials be named for game days?
In the great debate between a 3 hour game where my team loses on a bad call, and a 3 hour 10 minute game where everything is called correctly, I’ll waste 10 more minutes of my life, thanks.
Goodell does exactly what his employers tell him to do.
I just don’t get the bashing. Why not blame the Owners that can move your team to a new city in the dead of night, that charge you a week’s pay for tickets and concessions, that saturate the airwaves with the NFL as often as possible, and that want to expand to Great Britain.
Is that asking too much?