Saints put Patrick Mahomes through a private workout

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 22, 2017, 7:09 AM EDT

Saints coach Sean Payton has said they’re “always” in the quarterback market, and that extends to a possible first-rounder in this year’s draft.

According to Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Payton was in Lubbock yesterday to put Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes through a private workout.

At the moment, the Saints have two first-round picks (11th and 32nd) and a second (42), but have expressly stated the need to improve their defense.

But with 38-year-old quarterback Drew Brees entering the final year of his contract, it would be irresponsible to not have an eye to the future there, so Payton’s doing his homework.

Mahomes threw for 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns in three seasons at Texas Tech, and while some view him as slightly below quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky, DeShone Kizer, and Deshaun Watson, he could still be a first-rounder.