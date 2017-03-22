Seahawks sign kicker John Lunsford

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 22, 2017, 10:14 PM EDT

The Seahawks had expressed their intentions to add a kicker to their roster to compete with Blair Walsh.

The team announced Wednesday evening that they signed John Lunsford to do just that.

Lunsford was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week after signing a futures contract with the team in January. Lunsford spent time with the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason last year, appearing in three games. He converted both extra point attempts tried and had five kickoffs with two going for touchbacks.

Lunsford will provide offseason competition with Walsh. Steven Hauschka – Seattle’s kicker for the last six seasons – signed with Buffalo and was not expected to return following the Seahawks’ signing of Walsh last month.