Tim Hightower visits Washington

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 22, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT

Tim Hightower may be preparing for a second stint in Washington.

Hightower, the free agent running back who played in Washington in 2011, is visiting the team today, according to ESPN.

Five games into that 2011 season, Hightower suffered a torn ACL. That knee injury, as well as a post-surgery infection, led him to spend the next three years out of the NFL.

But in 2015 Hightower returned to the league with the Saints, and in 2016 he bounced back in a big way, with 133 carries for 548 yards, plus 22 catches for 200 yards. Now he’s a free agent who has options, including returning to the Saints or signing with the 49ers, whom he’s also visited. Add Washington to his list of options.