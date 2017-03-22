 Skip to content

Titans sign offensive lineman Tim Lelito

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 22, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT
The Titans have made it a point to strengthen both lines, and added some depth on offense Wednesday.

According to a tweet from his agents, Saints free agent blocker Tim Lelito has signed with the Titans.

Lelito also visited with his hometown Lions, but apparently found a better deal in Nashville.

Lelito has started 24 games the last four years with the Saints, and gives them some experience in the middle after losing Brian Schwenke to the Colts.

