Trent Richardson’s ex-girlfriend accused of purposely crashing into him

Last month former draft bust Trent Richardson was accused of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend, who is the mother of his four children. Now there’s been another incident between the two, in which she is the accused perpetrator and he is the alleged victim.
Sevina Fatu, Richardson’s ex-girlfriend, was arrested Monday night and charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal mischief for for purposely crashing her SUV into a car that Richardson was riding in, according to AL.com.
Richardson told police that Fatu told him, “If I can’t have you, no one can.”
In February Richardson was charged with third-degree domestic violence in connection with an incident involving Fatu. Richardson claims she attacked him and he only touched her to push her away.
Richardson was the third overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft. After one year in Cleveland the Browns traded him to the Colts, where he lasted two years. He has tried to catch on with the Raiders and Ravens but hasn’t played in a game since the 2014 season.
