Trent Richardson’s ex-girlfriend accused of purposely crashing into him

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 22, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT
Getty Images

Last month former draft bust Trent Richardson was accused of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend, who is the mother of his four children. Now there’s been another incident between the two, in which she is the accused perpetrator and he is the alleged victim.

Sevina Fatu, Richardson’s ex-girlfriend, was arrested Monday night and charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal mischief for for purposely crashing her SUV into a car that Richardson was riding in, according to AL.com.

Richardson told police that Fatu told him, “If I can’t have you, no one can.”

In February Richardson was charged with third-degree domestic violence in connection with an incident involving Fatu. Richardson claims she attacked him and he only touched her to push her away.

Richardson was the third overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft. After one year in Cleveland the Browns traded him to the Colts, where he lasted two years. He has tried to catch on with the Raiders and Ravens but hasn’t played in a game since the 2014 season.

  1. gtrav says: Mar 22, 2017 2:34 PM

    well he did make a career of running directly into bodies instead of open lanes

  2. cb2gbequalssb says: Mar 22, 2017 2:35 PM

    He is pretty fat hard to miss him

  3. gixrider says: Mar 22, 2017 2:36 PM

    Ah, young love……

  4. kcchefs58 says: Mar 22, 2017 2:39 PM

    I wonder if the first incident actually occurred as alleged. It seems like she has some issues.

  5. jbl429 says: Mar 22, 2017 2:40 PM

    Would be willing to bet she had her children in the car when this all happened.

  6. patfic5 says: Mar 22, 2017 2:40 PM

    Still having trouble finding open lanes I see…

  7. MeSoProudy says: Mar 22, 2017 2:41 PM

    In his defense, Trent crashed into the back of O-lines for years so its almost muscle memory at this point

  8. mkbane says: Mar 22, 2017 2:41 PM

    Any injuries from the crash could end his NFL career.

    Oh wait…

  9. lsxsx says: Mar 22, 2017 2:44 PM

    As Chris Rock said…don’t drive with a mad woman…

  10. simplec72 says: Mar 22, 2017 2:51 PM

    Can’t find the hole in the line. Now he can’t even get out of the way of a car.

  11. daysend564 says: Mar 22, 2017 2:55 PM

    Sounds like baby mama material

  12. jimbo75025 says: Mar 22, 2017 2:58 PM

    Anyone wanna bet Richardson only moved 2.7 yards after the crash?

  13. redsea1111 says: Mar 22, 2017 3:01 PM

    Happens to me all the time.

  14. A happy green parrot says: Mar 22, 2017 3:04 PM

    Well, I came here to drop the obvious one-liner but I see a half dozen guys beat me to it.

  15. Bl00dwerK says: Mar 22, 2017 3:06 PM

    People shouldn’t be so quick to convict the dude every time. These damn women are nuts.

  16. silverandblack052099 says: Mar 22, 2017 3:14 PM

    Why is it that every time there is a negative article to print about Trent Richardson PFT uses a photo of his brief time with the Raiders? He didn’t really play for the Raiders, he never made the regular season roster.

  17. returntoexcellence says: Mar 22, 2017 3:17 PM

    After watching his tape, she knew damn well he wouldn’t be able to dodge her…

  18. exinsidetrader says: Mar 22, 2017 3:24 PM

    Sounds like he was innocent in the first incident. She should be charged for filing a false police report.

  19. exinsidetrader says: Mar 22, 2017 3:24 PM

    ZERO yards after contact.

  20. harrisonhits2 says: Mar 22, 2017 3:25 PM

    “People shouldn’t be so quick to convict the dude every time. These damn women are nuts.”

    Actually its more like “people are nuts” and it has nothing to do with gender.

  21. bobthebillsfan says: Mar 22, 2017 3:25 PM

    “If I can’t have you, no one can.”

    She’s dumb.

    No one wants him. 2.4 ypc does not get it done.

  22. bradygirl12 says: Mar 22, 2017 3:29 PM

    I feel sorry for the four kids. They’re being raised by two morons.

  23. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Mar 22, 2017 3:29 PM

    Another overhyped SEC back just like Fournette will turn out to be. For every Todd Gurley, there is Trent Richardson and a whole lot of mediocre backs.

  24. tvguy22 says: Mar 22, 2017 3:31 PM

    Nice job, everybody.

