UCLA cornerback Fabian Moreau injured during pro day workout

March 22, 2017

Another top cornerback prospect has injured himself during the extended job interview process.

According to Omar Ruiz of the NFL Network, UCLA cornerback Fabian Moreau suffered a chest injury during his bench press yesterday and didn’t complete the rest of the drills he planned to do.

Moreau called it a “little strain,” but was scheduled to see doctors who might have a more scientific phrasing.

Moreau, a cornerback who could be a first-rounder, didn’t finish the rest of his workout after the injury, and until we know the severity of the injury, it’s impossible to know how it could affect his draft stock.

Washington cornerback Sidney Jones suffered a torn Achilles during his pro day, an injury which costs most players a year but he’s being optimistic at the moment.