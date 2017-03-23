 Skip to content

Chargers steadily selling out (a small) stadium

Posted by Michael Gehlken on March 23, 2017, 10:59 PM EDT
The Chargers will avoid the sight of empty seats in their first season in Los Angeles.

They just won’t set any speed records when doing so.

According to an ESPN report, the franchise has sold all but about 600 of its season tickets for 2017. However steady the progress, selling out a 30,000-seat StubHub Center has been a process unlike what the Rams experienced when making their Los Angeles return in 2016.

The Rams sold all 70,000 of their season tickets in six hours.

The Chargers have taken longer to sell less.

They began accepting $100 refundable deposits on Jan. 12 and announced season-ticket prices on Feb. 14. They opened business to existing season-ticket holders (those from Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego) on Feb. 22 and to other customers on March 9, a club source said Thursday evening. So, it’s been two weeks since the public sale opened.

This was never a competition with the Rams. The Chargers know what they’re up against in a new market.

Their team slogan, “Fight for L.A.,” was chosen for a reason.

4 Responses to “Chargers steadily selling out (a small) stadium”
  1. MichaelEdits says: Mar 23, 2017 11:02 PM

    Those new Spring League teams can probably sell 30,000 tickets to a game.

  2. jeyeeteesjetsjetsjets says: Mar 23, 2017 11:03 PM

    They’d better. To not be able to sell out a 30,000 seat stadium in your first season in a new market, especially in a city the size of Los Angeles would be a complete and total disaster.

  3. raiderrob21 says: Mar 23, 2017 11:06 PM

    How many of those season tickets sold were to ticket broker agencies and “fans” looking to flip them on the secondary market to the visiting teams?

  4. i10east says: Mar 23, 2017 11:32 PM

    A team in the second largest market is on the verge of selling out a 30,000 seat venue, very very very impressive….

  5. snowdood163 says: Mar 23, 2017 11:33 PM

    Chargers are the new Browns.

