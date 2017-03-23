Chargers re-sign RB Branden Oliver

Posted by Michael Gehlken on March 23, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT

Of the Chargers’ four running backs to hit the open market this month, the franchise had interest in re-signing two of them.

One, Danny Woodhead, got away to Baltimore. The other is back.

Branden Oliver has returned to the club on a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday. He joins recent signing Kenjon Barner, Kenneth Farrow and Andre Williams as rotational depth behind Melvin Gordon.

Oliver missed all of the 2016 season to a torn Achilles, which he suffered during an August exhibiton game in Minnesota. Los Angeles chose not to tender the 25-year-old as a restricted free agent.

Still, he was valued. A physical runner despite his 5-foot-8 listed height, he logged 191 carries for 690 yards and three touchdowns in his first two seasons.

Former Chargers running backs Dexter McCluster and Ronnie Hillman remain free agents. The team also announced Thursday that safety Adrian Phillips signed his exclusive-rights tender.