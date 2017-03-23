Crown of helmet rule could be expanded

Posted by Mike Florio on March 23, 2017, 11:04 PM EDT

Several years ago, the NFL adopted a rule that prohibits players from lining up an opponent and ramming him with the top of the helmet. With few exceptions, the rule — which would have made illegal one of the greatest highlights of the 1970s — has been honored.

The rule could now be expanding. The Competition Committee has proposed expanding the prohibition to include not just the crown of the helmet but the hairline.

A total of 24 votes from ownership will be needed to pass the rule. Given that the rule enhances player safety, and in light of the current focus on making the game safer, it’s hard to imagine at least nine owners opposing this change.