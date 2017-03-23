Defenseless player rule could include receivers running routes

Posted by Mike Florio on March 23, 2017, 2:32 PM EDT

Seven years ago, the concept of the “defenseless player” became a major focal point for the NFL, after a Sunday in October when three big hits to the heads of pass-catchers happened in three different games within a relatively short time frame. Next week, the protection could be expanded in an unprecedented way.

The Competition Committee will recommend the inclusion of receivers running pass routes into the definition of defenseless players. This would prevent those receivers from being struck in the head or neck area, even if they are within the five-yard zone where they legally can be chucked at least one time.

Nothing was said about protections for the defenders who are now prohibited from striking receivers in the head while running routes. Last year, a controversial interference non-call from a Falcons-Seahawks regular-season game based on a hit from cornerback Richard Sherman was preceded by a strong blow to the head at the line of scrimmage on Sherman by receiver Julio Jones.