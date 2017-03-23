 Skip to content

Goodell wants to cut five minutes of down time from NFL games

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 23, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell thinks the league can make games about five minutes shorter without eliminating anything fans will miss.

Goodell said on NFL Network that he believes some of the league’s ideas for cutting delays during the game can reduce the length of game from last year’s average of three hours and seven minutes to an average more like three hours and two minutes.

“We were 3:07 and change this year,” he said. “We think we probably can get probably close to five minutes of down time out of the game, so that would get somewhere in the 3:02 range.”

Goodell said he worries that if the league doesn’t eliminate down time, fans will decide to turn games off.

“There’s a lot of wasted time in there,” Goodell said. “You don’t want to give them an excuse to step out and do something else.”

Some of the NFL’s ideas include fewer commercial breaks (though not fewer commercials, as each break will now be one commercial longer), speeding up replay reviews and moving more quickly between touchdowns, extra points and kickoffs.

13 Responses to “Goodell wants to cut five minutes of down time from NFL games”
  1. Sal Tynuts says: Mar 23, 2017 5:51 PM

    Whats the damn hurry

  2. theuglitruth says: Mar 23, 2017 5:56 PM

    More Ads…that’s what this means!

  3. magnumpimustache says: Mar 23, 2017 5:56 PM

    16 games in a season. The least of any sport

    Just enjoy it.

  4. charliecharger says: Mar 23, 2017 6:05 PM

    So if I’m spending 3 hours and 40 minutes watching a game, now I only have to spend 3 hours and 35 minutes? On second thought, I kinda liked the 3 hours and 40 minutes. Actually, I like football so much I’d like to see them stretch the games to 4 hours. I mean seriously, I spend all day Sunday watching football, and then a gain Monday night. Even Thursday nights. And I’m supposed to sit here and act like my time is sooo valuable. Give me a break.

  5. campcouch says: Mar 23, 2017 6:08 PM

    Definitely can quicken things up after scores and changes of possession. Dude scores a touchdown,dances,then we follow him down the sideline, cut to hugs and high fives,kick the xp,apparently they solve equations during the ensuing commercial break,come back and the kicker is standing there, kick,no return,commercials, return and the quarterback is just trotting onto the field, huddle and then a false start.

  6. MichaelEdits says: Mar 23, 2017 6:08 PM

    Five minutes is nothing. I thought he’d cut an hour.

  7. omegalh says: Mar 23, 2017 6:09 PM

    all that work for 5 minutes? That’s like spending 20 dollars to save a buck

  8. r502 says: Mar 23, 2017 6:10 PM

    Just sell out already Goodell, put the ads on the uniforms like the Euro’s do for soccer. No commercial break in a ‘match’ now is there…

  9. esorick says: Mar 23, 2017 6:33 PM

    Yes, put advertising on the jersey and all over the field. Why not

  10. daysend564 says: Mar 23, 2017 6:43 PM

    About due time to let companies sponsor teams, much like stadium naming rights.

    Microsoft Seahawks
    Coca Cola Falcons
    Kohls Packers
    Sherwin Williams Browns

  11. ninersphan says: Mar 23, 2017 6:45 PM

    Pretty easy to do, eliminate one of the commercial breaks in the Kick extra point, take commercial break, have kickoff, take commercial break, resume play sequence.

    do that four or 5 times a game and you can eliminate 10-15 minutes never mind 5

  12. firerogergoodellnow says: Mar 23, 2017 6:46 PM

    He’s worried that ratings and revenue will drop which could impact his job security.

  13. scoocha says: Mar 23, 2017 6:46 PM

    NFL is afraid to go the way CFB has gone. 4-5 hour games that are just a slog to watch.

