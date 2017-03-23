Goodell wants to cut five minutes of down time from NFL games

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell thinks the league can make games about five minutes shorter without eliminating anything fans will miss.
Goodell said on NFL Network that he believes some of the league’s ideas for cutting delays during the game can reduce the length of game from last year’s average of three hours and seven minutes to an average more like three hours and two minutes.
“We were 3:07 and change this year,” he said. “We think we probably can get probably close to five minutes of down time out of the game, so that would get somewhere in the 3:02 range.”
Goodell said he worries that if the league doesn’t eliminate down time, fans will decide to turn games off.
“There’s a lot of wasted time in there,” Goodell said. “You don’t want to give them an excuse to step out and do something else.”
Some of the NFL’s ideas include fewer commercial breaks (though not fewer commercials, as each break will now be one commercial longer), speeding up replay reviews and moving more quickly between touchdowns, extra points and kickoffs.
