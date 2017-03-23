Goodell wants to strip commercialization and promos from game broadcasts

Commissioner Roger Goodell’s well-publicized, and curiously-timed, letter to fans focused on a variety of intriguing topics. On some, he was clear. On one he was vague.
“We . . . know that you feel there are too many elements in the broadcast that aren’t relevant to the play on the field,” Goodell wrote. “With our partners, we will be looking to instead focus on content that is most complementary and compelling to you — whether that is analysis, highlights or stories about our players. All of these changes are meant to give you more of what you want: a competitive game with fewer interruptions and distractions from the action.”
Appearing on Thursday’s Mike & Mike, Goodell elaborated on his point.
“It could be commercial related, it could be an advertisement for selling a jersey, it could be a promo for something that the network’s running that week,” Goodell said. “And frankly, to be blunt about it, it’s like an intrusion on the game. And I sense that. I’ve felt the increased commercialization.”
While I personally can’t recall any in-game “advertisement[s] for selling a jersey” (other than the Nike ad necessarily contained on every jersey) promotions “for something that the network’s running that week” have been part of the game broadcasts for decades. It’s one of the reasons why the networks pay billions-with-a-b for the rights to broadcast the games. Indeed, it’s one of the reasons networks have justified taking a net loss on their NFL deals; they make it back by pumping up the rest of the network’s offerings.
When the game is happening, there are few diversions from the explanation of the play and the reaction to it. Promos happen during the lulls in the action, or when the game returns from a commercial break.
In recent years, the most notable intrusion on the game has been the ongoing effort to wedge the Microsoft tablet into the broadcast. And with the looming changes to the replay system, there will be more — not fewer — shots of the tablet, which the league gets hundreds of millions to promote.
So if “increased commercialization” is a problem, it needs to be scrutinized in all forms. And it presumably rules out for good conclusively potential innovations/intrusions like the inevitable (in the minds of some) expansion of uniform advertisement from the logo of the company that made the jersey.
Murder She Wrote is on tonight?!!!! Awesome!
Regards,
Senior Citizens
Instead of bothering with promos about what the network is running that particular week, how about making Thursday night games more interesting?
While you’re at it, here’s another idea: How about getting rid of those horrid color rush uniforms? The Jaguars uni looks like a dirty gas station urinal.
Sounds good to me! Every minisoda game they could give an update on minisoda player arrests and follow it up with a special interest story on the crimes the players committed.
I wouldn’t care about shameless advertising plugs during the game if that means less incessant commercials after kick offs, extra kicks, punts, two minute warning, injury, possession changes, etc.
I don’t care about that so much. To me, the best blue print to use moving forward would be to do things how they were done from the 1980’s up until about 2000 or about 2004.
That means references to this site would go from NBC! Yippee!
I think the cheerleaders would appreciate this most as the only camera time they get is covered by ads.
So they’ll charge more per commercial is what I smell.. Roger you greedy genius!
“e will be looking to instead focus on content that is most complementary and compelling to you — whether that is analysis, highlights or stories about our players”
Since most of the so called “analysis” is a bunch of former players and coaches making bad jokes and yukking it up you might want to provide actual analysis or else those segments will remain useless and unwatchable.
Commercials are not only disrupting to TV. Ever been to a game during a TV time out? One ref on the sideline holding up a hand to the guy on field while watching a monitor for the TV break to end. Meanwhile players are standing on both sides of the line waiting for that hand to go down so they can play. Disruptive to the guy that shelled out to be at the game as well. And to the players flow of play.
Media has way too much influence in the flow of the game. Maybe even to the point of a team’s drive losing momentum.
Strip away those promos. I’m definitely down with that.
The problem is the FREQUENCY of commercial breaks, Roger.
I could care less if CBS wants to tell me that 60 Minutes is on after the game except on the West Coast who will see regularly scheduled programming
Once again, Goodell shows how out of touch he is with the NFL fan base. It’s the excessive commercial breaks that annoy most fans. My guess is that most fans would take product placement over commercials any day of the week. If the NFL cut down the commercial breaks by 33-50% during, they’d be happy to hear placements for the MS Surface or things like the “Timex Slow Motion Replay.”
I will be forever grateful to never again hear a promo for 2 broke girls ever again