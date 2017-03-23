Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre can still sling it

At a time when there aren’t nearly enough quarterbacks to fill all the starting roles in the NFL, Brett Favre is throwing again.
Sort of.
According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the Hall of Fame quarterback took a day off from retirement to throw during a workout with Falcons cornerback Robert Alford.
Alford posted a short video on social media of Favre throwing, and there still seems to be plenty of pop in his right arm.
Of course, if Favre was thinking about doing anything more than tossing it around while wearing a pair of khakis, we’d have heard about it by now. Right?
I mean, he’s only 47, and would likely be an immediate upgrade for a few teams in the league, who either don’t have one, or have the money to burn on draft picks who might never become one.
Still has some mustard on those throws. At least 2 of those were ill advised and picked off lol
Still has that rifle of an arm. Antics aside he was a great QB.
Brett still has some serious heat on that ball…
We truly were spoiled years ago when we were able to watch Favre, Manning, Brady, McNair, Warner, Roethlisberger, etc. play the game at the same time. Who knows if we will ever experience such a high level again