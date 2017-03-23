‘It’s good?’ Possible bonus for kickoff between uprights

Two referees stand beneath the goal post before a field-goal or extra-point attempt, waiting there to determine if a kick sails beyond the crossbar and between the uprights for a successful conversion.
Imagine that for kickoffs, too
Such is one rules-change proposal that will be considered next week at the NFL owner meetings. This one, proposed by Washington owner Dan Snyder, stands to reward a team whose kickoff is ruled “good” with field position, as its opponent would start the ensuing drive at the 20-yard line as opposed to the expected 25.
This is not the first time something like this has been discussed. Last November, the Ravens banged the drum for a one-point scoreboard incentive on such straight-shot kicks. (Note: We need to find a name for these. Kickoff conversions?)
Snyder’s rule proposal is a more tame version, albeit one that still incentivizes touchbacks and thereby furthers the NFL’s player-safety cause.
Potential drawbacks to the rule, other than its ease for video gamers, appear few. One potential concern that could be raised, however, is whether or not the monitoring of a “good” kickoff will compromise the crew’s ability to position itself properly for a returned kickoff.
Currently, one referee stands near the goal post for kickoffs. If kickoffs are to be judged like field goals and extra points, a second official would have to join him or her. If a converted kickoff is a one-person ruling, this concern is rendered moot.
Secondly, there is the matter of doing too much. Last year, the league made the extra point more interesting — and, some might argue, too interesting — when turning a gimme try into a 33-yard attempt. “Kickoff conversions” would be the latest example of making a wrinkle of something that once was routine.
Too many wrinkles can be off-putting.
How a bout no ref watches it except the replay official that every game should have onsite anyway?
Roger Goddell might just be the stupidest man on Earth….
OMG.
No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no.
Just stop
Terrible
WE ARE THE XFL
This might be the one that makes me stop watching.
Leave the game alone…..
derekgorgonstar says:
—
I’m no fan of Roger Goodell, but comments like that one are tiresome.
Had you read the story you’d know the rule was proposed by Dan Snyder, a team owner, not the commissioner. It’s the owners who will vote to accept or reject it, not the commissioner.
I don’t think owners will approve this because it will only seem to favor teams with above average kickers, and then of the teams with above average kickers a few will feel that one of their division or playoff rivals kickers is even better so it will be a disadvantage for them at a key time, so less than 50% will approve, so it will get voted down.
In practically every outdoor game the team that wins the opening coin toss would defer so they can have the wind at their back in the 4th quarter. Especially if they have a kicker that can boot one thru the uprights from the opposite 35.
I like it. It brings another exciting element to the game.
Ooh ooh I got one too. How bout the team that loses the coin toss can’t drink water till the second quarter? Nah wait player safety. Nevermind.
How about the team that has sold the most jerseys that week gets an extra 2 points to start the game.
Well Dan that didn’t take long. You finally said something intelligent with your Color Rush comment, then 15 seconds later I see this. What a joke. The NFL is the poster child of “if it ain’t broke, just fix it anyway”.
Overall, touchbacks were up and kickoffs were down last year.
But late in the season I saw more teams trying to kick high and a little short of the end zone in an attempt to force opponents to return the kick, hopefully trapping them inside the 25.
This sounds like somebody’s way of giving teams an incentive to kick hard and deep and eliminate more kickoffs.
I think each team should have a coach ( elected fan ) that is sitting on the couch in his own home drinking beer and eating wings during every game that has a headset and is patched into the head coach so he can tell him what he sees while drunk and with a full stomach !
I like it. It gives teams with a kicker with a big, accurate leg a slight reward without being too gimicky like awarding a point would be.
NO. STOP.
And I’m a Ravens fan… our kicker would make more of these than anybody.
I don’t like it at all someone could get hurt !