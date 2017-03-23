Julio Jones: “The foot’s good”

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 23, 2017, 1:49 PM EDT

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was on his feet this week, and said everything seems positive after he had foot surgery two weeks ago.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jones said during an appearance at the state capitol that he was recovering nicely from bunion surgery.

“I’m good,” Jones said. “The foot’s good. I’m two weeks out now, I think, but it’s good. . . .

“My thing right now is recovery.”

Jones was in a walking boot, but wasn’t using crutches. He had surgery in Charlotte on March 6, after dealing with foot and toe problems for much of his career. He missed two games last year.