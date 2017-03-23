Koa Misi expected to be cleared in May following neck surgery, pay cut

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 23, 2017, 6:40 AM EDT

Dolphins linebacker Koa Misi has taken the pay cut which will allow him to stay on the team next year. Now he just needs the medical clearance.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Misi’s agent said his recovery from neck surgery has been good, and that he expects to be ready for training camp.

“He’s in the Dolphins’ plans,” agent Kenny Zuckerman said. “If he’s healthy, he’ll be there. He will be [medically] cleared during the offseason.”

The Dolphins must share some degree of confidence that he will be cleared sometime in May as well. Though they carved about $2 million off his cap number, they still guaranteed $1.15 million of his salary, something they probably wouldn’t have done if they were worried about his condition.

After a neck injury which limited him to three games last year, he underwent surgery and is still working his way back.

The Dolphins have explored signing free agent Zach Brown, to go along with new acquisition Lawrence Timmons and the extended Kiko Alonso. But either way, Misi seems to be hanging around in some capacity.