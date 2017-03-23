Martellus Bennett scoffs at NFL’s training video for celebrations

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 23, 2017, 5:38 AM EDT

The NFL is preparing a training video that will show players which types of celebrations are allowed, and which ones will draw 15-yard penalties. Packers tight end Martellus Bennett does not plan to watch.

In a series of messages on Twitter, Bennett took aim at the NFL and executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent, who announced that the league is preparing the video.

“An educational training video on celebrations? Spend that money on something else like a video on investments or something that will help the players,” Bennett wrote. “Who gives a s–t what guys do when they celebrate. Do something impactful. Y’all wasting guys time with this s-t. Let the players express their individuality and creativity. Y’all gonna make an educational video on how we should talk next?”

Bennett said the NFL wants players to be robots, not individuals.

“An educational video on appropriate celebrations. Not signing up for that class,” Bennett wrote. “See the NFL promotes the logos not the players. The NBA promotes its players. Big difference. NFL knows players wont be around long so they invest all resources into the building team logos for longevity. That’s the constant variable. Except for the QB position. That’s why they’re the Face of the franchise. NBA on the other hand they can invest in the players being the face of the entire league. Look at the advertising of both.”

When that video is shown at Packers training camp, Bennett says, he’ll excuse himself to use the restroom.

“I’m going to be taking a 15 minute dump whenever we’re supposed to watch this ‘educational’ video,” Bennett wrote. “I can feel my stomach bubbling now.”