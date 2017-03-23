Martellus Bennett scoffs at NFL’s training video for celebrations

The NFL is preparing a training video that will show players which types of celebrations are allowed, and which ones will draw 15-yard penalties. Packers tight end Martellus Bennett does not plan to watch.
In a series of messages on Twitter, Bennett took aim at the NFL and executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent, who announced that the league is preparing the video.
“An educational training video on celebrations? Spend that money on something else like a video on investments or something that will help the players,” Bennett wrote. “Who gives a s–t what guys do when they celebrate. Do something impactful. Y’all wasting guys time with this s-t. Let the players express their individuality and creativity. Y’all gonna make an educational video on how we should talk next?”
Bennett said the NFL wants players to be robots, not individuals.
“An educational video on appropriate celebrations. Not signing up for that class,” Bennett wrote. “See the NFL promotes the logos not the players. The NBA promotes its players. Big difference. NFL knows players wont be around long so they invest all resources into the building team logos for longevity. That’s the constant variable. Except for the QB position. That’s why they’re the Face of the franchise. NBA on the other hand they can invest in the players being the face of the entire league. Look at the advertising of both.”
When that video is shown at Packers training camp, Bennett says, he’ll excuse himself to use the restroom.
“I’m going to be taking a 15 minute dump whenever we’re supposed to watch this ‘educational’ video,” Bennett wrote. “I can feel my stomach bubbling now.”
FREAKING LOL.
Don’t worry Marty you won’t see the endzone as often in 2017. 🙂
Some of us were raised to believe that these ugly celebrations were poor sportsmanship. Meanspirited, petty, poor manners.
We don’t want our sons and daughters exposed to simulated sexual intercourse or a simulation of somebody “taking a 15 minute dump” when a good plays is made, although we could live with it if we have to.
What we REALLY don’t want our sons and daughters copying you and simulating sexual intercourse and “taking a 15 minute dump” when they make a good play.
We don’t want you to be a robot, Marty. We want you to be a good sport.
Bennett probably missed the video on how others consider your intellect to be more grown-up if you avoid expletives in every sentence.
He has a point, but when a player is penalized for his celebration, most are going to claim they didnt know what was and what wasnt allowed. I would make this mandatory and then add in videos how to act as an NFL employee on and off the field, some of these idiots like Zeke come into the NFL and think they can do whatever they want – They are getting paid millions and millions of dollars, Bennett should be willing to jump over backwards (if not illegal) and act as a role model instead of complaining about having to sit and watch a video.
Man this guy really is an asshat
That’s funny. Viking fans should recognize the 15 minute dump, it will be a striking resemblance to their team.
This guy is going to have more to say than jerkmichael Finley. Wait until he doesn’t like the play calls.