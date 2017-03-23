Muhammad Wilkerson doesn’t like being called fat

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 23, 2017, 6:25 AM EDT

Muhammad Wilkerson has fired back, but so far, none of the people paid to write about him have followed suit.

After reports that he was out of shape while watching Temple’s pro day recently, Wilkerson posted on social media in response.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, Wilkerson posted a video from a gym, dripping in sweat and sending a clear message.

“They say I’m fat and out of shape?” Wilkerson said in the video. “Haha. Keep sleeping on me. I’m telling you. I love it.”

Of course, the criticism of Wilkerson began when he signed a huge contract last summer, and failed to follow up on the work that earned it, with just 4.5 sacks last year (after 12.0 in the salary drive).

Of course, the criticism also came from one source, and led to an amusing media slap-fight.

So far, neither of the parties involved have chosen to make it personal this time. But it’s early yet. We have the popcorn ready just in case.