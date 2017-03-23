 Skip to content

NFL lays out several proposals to change playing rules in 2017

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 23, 2017, 2:19 PM EDT
NFL head of officiating Dean Blandino announced the following proposed rules changes for the 2017 season, which the league’s owners will vote on at next week’s league meeting:

— Outlaw jumping over the line to block an extra point or field goal.

— Make permanent the rule moving touchbacks to the 25-yard line, which was passed on a temporary basis last year.

— Make permanent the automatic ejection rule for two unsportsmanlike conduct fouls, which was passed on a temporary basis last year.

— Expand defenseless player protection to include receivers running routes, when they’re tracking the quarterback or looking back for the ball, even within five yards of the line of scrimmage.

— Give the league office final say over replay decisions, with input from the referee.

— Eliminate sideline replay monitoring, with a tablet being handed to the referee on the field to review replays in consultation with the league office.

— Standardize the starting of the clock when the runner goes out of bounds outside two minutes remaining in the first half and outside five minutes remaining in the second half.

— Allow the referee to make replay announcements during commercial breaks, rather than waiting for the TV broadcast.

— Institute a 40-second clock after extra points when going to a kickoff if there is not a commercial break.

— Standardize the halftime length to 13 minutes and 30 seconds, rather than allowing the referee to give teams additional time to get in and out of the locker rooms.

